Barclays Reiterates “€23.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.0 %

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.53 ($19.93) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.58 and its 200-day moving average is €18.63.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

