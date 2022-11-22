StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.