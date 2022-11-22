StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 960,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

