The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Price Performance

Altium stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

