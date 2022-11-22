Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LBC opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
