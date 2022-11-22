Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LBC opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luther Burbank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.