StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.91 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

