Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 681,240 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 161.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

