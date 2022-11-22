Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.64% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
