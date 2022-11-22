Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

