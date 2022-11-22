Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
