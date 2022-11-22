Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,805,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.