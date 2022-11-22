boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.35) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.77) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHOOY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

