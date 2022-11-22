Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Up 1.4 %

IVAC stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,957 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth $678,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.5% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

