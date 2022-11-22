Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

