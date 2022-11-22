Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.
Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.64 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
