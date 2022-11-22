Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $9.64 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

