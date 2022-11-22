StockNews.com Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Buy

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
NYSE:CIR opened at $24.45 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
