StockNews.com Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Buy

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:CIR opened at $24.45 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

