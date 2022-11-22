StockNews.com Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Buy

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIRGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIR opened at $24.45 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

