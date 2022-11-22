StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

