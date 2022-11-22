Deere & Company (DE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.03 and a 200-day moving average of $353.01. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

