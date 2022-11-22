Partner Communications (PTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications Stock Up 3.9 %

Partner Communications stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Partner Communications

Separately, StockNews.com cut Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

