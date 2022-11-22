Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

