Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd.

JG stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

