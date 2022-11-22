Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE STG opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.