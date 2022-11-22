VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $51.25 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on VIA optronics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

