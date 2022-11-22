UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UP Fintech by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

