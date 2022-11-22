Brokers Set Expectations for LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LHC Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LHCG opened at $168.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.