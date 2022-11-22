FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Decreased by Zacks Research

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($4.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LNC stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.