FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Decreased by Zacks Research

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($4.39) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Lincoln National Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.