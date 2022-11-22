Brokers Set Expectations for MediWound Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

MediWound Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

