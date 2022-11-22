Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.72 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 2.35 and a 52-week high of 33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

