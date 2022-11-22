Zacks Research Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE:MRO opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

