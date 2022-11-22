Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NLTX stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 343,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,064,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 626,805 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 880,436 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

