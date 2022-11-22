Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Envista Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

