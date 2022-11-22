Analysts Offer Predictions for Owl Rock Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

