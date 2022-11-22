Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.66 on Monday. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $845.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

