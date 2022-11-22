Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,649.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

