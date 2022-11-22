FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vyant Bio in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Vyant Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vyant Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vyant Bio Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.35.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 4,416.02% and a negative return on equity of 77.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 405,350.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 202,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

