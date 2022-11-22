Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silvergate Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

SI opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $768.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

