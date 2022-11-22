HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of TFFP opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.45. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 217,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

