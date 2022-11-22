HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of TFFP opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.45. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $9.96.
In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 40,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $172,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
