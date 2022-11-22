FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Issued By Bloom Burton

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million.

BioSyent Stock Down 1.1 %

About BioSyent

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$7.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$87.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 8.38. BioSyent has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$10.00.

(Get Rating)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.