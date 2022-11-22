Raymond James Comments on Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

