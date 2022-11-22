Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.34.

TSE TCN opened at C$11.85 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In other news, Director David Berman purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,838,250. In other Tricon Residential news, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at C$9,838,250. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis purchased 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,344.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

