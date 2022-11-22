Theratechnologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Theratechnologies Trading Down 6.6 %
Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
