Theratechnologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Theratechnologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

