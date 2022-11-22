Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.33.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at C$189.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$195.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$173.68. The company has a market cap of C$48.68 billion and a PE ratio of 45.38.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.51 billion.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Company Profile



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

