FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Block in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

NYSE:SQ opened at $61.85 on Monday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,479,126. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

