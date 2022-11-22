Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNT. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

