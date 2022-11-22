Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.00). The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.57.

NFI Group stock opened at C$9.72 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$749.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.83%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

