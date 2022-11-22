FY2022 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 3.59 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at 1.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of 0.62 and a 52-week high of 12.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

