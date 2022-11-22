Brokers Set Expectations for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prelude Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 513,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

