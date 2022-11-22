Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.02. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

NYSE PRU opened at $106.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

