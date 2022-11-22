Analysts Set Expectations for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.07) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $725.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

