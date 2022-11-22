FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.56. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of SM stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 4.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $671,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $2,589,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

