Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.20.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.05.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.