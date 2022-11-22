Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.00.
APR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.20.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 2.7 %
TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.05.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Further Reading
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.