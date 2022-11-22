Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.38.
Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.7 %
AFN opened at C$43.11 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$814.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
