Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of Tessenderlo Group stock opened at 35.00 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of 35.00 and a 52 week high of 35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 35.00.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

